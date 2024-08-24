Flipkart's Hari Kumar to join Swiggy as chief business officer: Reports

Hari Kumar, who served as the vice president - head of grocery at Flipkart, as per reports, will be joining Swiggy Instamart as chief business officer. At Flipkart, Kumar led the business vision and execution for the grocery business across India.
Kumar, who holds an MBA from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, began his career at Cordys and went on to work across CSC and Network18.
His innings at Flipkart began in the year 2013. As the business head for the gifts card business, Kumar identified the business and product capabilities required for creating a Giftcards Product for Marketplace. He identified the target market and implemented strategies to address the same.
On August 5, Sairam Krishnamurthy was appointed as Swiggy Instamart's Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Krishnamurthy would oversee Swiggy Instamart’s operating units, which include dark store operations, infrastructure operations, city growth and expansion.
Swiggy, which has been backed by Softbank is targeting a valuation of around $15 billion for its upcoming stock market offering to raise $1-1.2 billion, stated a Moneycontrol report.