Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh as Divisional VP to drive growth in AMIEO

Nissan has announced a series of senior management changes in its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, designed to strengthen delivery of the Re:Nissan transformation plan and enhance operational efficiency, speed and customer focus, highlighted the company in its statement.

Thierry Sabbagh’s responsibilities have been expanded to include Nissan India, as he becomes Divisional vice president and president, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and Infiniti.

Commenting on the announcement, Massimiliano Messina, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, said: “The Re:Nissan plan is about transformation and customer-centricity. By empowering regional leadership, we are creating a more agile organization that can respond quickly to market dynamics and deliver competitive, compelling products. I am confident these changes will strengthen our performance and supercharge our progress in 2026 and I wish Thierry every success in his new role.”

Sabbagh added, “I am honored to take on this expanded role at a pivotal time for Nissan. The Middle East and India are dynamic, fast-growing and continuously evolving markets, with significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and partners across the region to build on our strong foundations, accelerate growth and deliver meaningful value for our customers.”

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “This is a significant moment for Nissan in India as we enter a new phase of growth. Having Thierry on board reinforces our confidence in the path ahead, and his experience and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our market presence and delivering even greater value to our customers. This appointment further strengthens our leadership as we move from transformation to execution, with a clear focus on products, customers and sustainable growth.”

Nissan also announced the departure of Leon Dorssers, senior vice president, chief of commercial operations, Nissan AMIEO. Having joined Nissan as a trainee in Nissan Europe Amsterdam in 1992, Dorssers went on to hold a number of leadership roles in France, Spain, Belgium, America and Japan, before becoming AMIEO Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales in 2021.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 4:59 PM