Misfits and machines: Ipsos’ Shaun Dix on why human insight still drives advertising success

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries worldwide, Ipsos’ Shaun Dix delivered a compelling message at the Global Pioneers Summit 2025 on 'Misfits and the Machine: The role of AI in creative advertising'. Dix highlighted the crucial role of human intelligence in shaping compelling, high-impact campaigns.

AI is reshaping advertising, with major corporations like Procter & Gamble estimating savings of up to $700 million by leveraging AI for media and advertising. A recent McKinsey report projects $500 billion in industry-wide efficiencies through AI implementation. Despite these impressive numbers, Dix warns that AI-generated ads, when left solely to machine learning, often lack the emotional depth and cultural relevance that make campaigns successful.

Ipsos research confirms that while AI can enhance efficiency, it struggles to generate meaningful, effective ads without human direction. Dix presented case studies, including Coca-Cola’s AI-generated polar bear campaign, which succeeded due to its established brand assets. However, other fully AI-created ads, such as an Oreo campaign made by an independent YouTuber, failed due to a lack of emotional resonance and coherence.

“AI can generate content, but without human insight, it often misses the mark. It lacks the ability to truly understand human emotions, storytelling, and cultural context,” said Dix.

Dix emphasized that advertising effectiveness is amplified when brands take a misfit approach, one that breaks stereotypes and defies norms. Based on findings from Ipsos’ book Misfits, research shows that non-conforming ads perform 21% better than traditional, formulaic campaigns. “Predictable ads—like a car driving down a winding road—don’t engage audiences because our brains are wired to ignore what’s familiar. The most successful campaigns are those that surprise, engage, and connect emotionally,” Dix explained.

One of the most critical factors for success is empathy ads that resonate emotionally with viewers tend to have a 20% higher impact than standard campaigns. Ipsos research found that this effect is even stronger on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, where empathy-driven ads are significantly more memorable than traditional TV or online video ads.

While AI struggles with originality and emotional depth, when paired with human intelligence, it can be a powerful tool. Dix pointed to Heinz’s AI-driven campaign, which successfully used AI to generate ketchup images while maintaining a humorous and human-centric approach. Additionally, AI-generated Porsche ad achieved a strong creative effectiveness score of 134, proving that AI can be a valuable asset when guided by human creativity.

“The best results come from blending AI capabilities with human ingenuity. The future of advertising lies in leveraging AI to enhance, not replace, creativity—ensuring campaigns remain relevant, original, and emotionally resonant,” he said.

More about the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit

The Global Pioneers Summit is a celebration and exploration of the transformative potential of creativity, empowering individuals and businesses to think differently, act boldly, and craft a future that resonates with purpose and vision. Creativity is not just about artistic expression — it is a force for solving real-world problems, innovating products, and creating connections in ways that traditional methods cannot. And there are pioneers behind this shift, who have dared to think different.

The Global Pioneers Summit stands as a premier celebration of the visionary forces propelling businesses forward, spotlighting the global brands emerging from India — an ever-growing hub of creativity and innovation on the world stage.

From groundbreaking innovations to impactful storytelling, key decision-makers and innovators from business, marketing, advertising, tech, and academia exchange insights, build connections, and draw inspiration from some of the most compelling work driving industries forward globally.