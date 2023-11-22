Misinformation Menace: WhatsApp launches ‘Check the Facts’ campaign to educate users

WhatsApp has launched an integrated safety campaign ‘Check the Facts’ in an effort to drive user-awareness around WhatsApp’s safety features and promote digital best practices that help prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform and empower people to take control of their messaging experience.

The month-long campaign highlights WhatsApp’s in-built product features and safety tools like block and report, forward labels that equip users to spot misinformation and prevent its spread further, and encourages people to verify information that sounds suspicious or inaccurate via fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp Channels.

While there is no single action that can help prevent the spread of misinformation and fake news online, WhatsApp’s ‘Check the Facts’ campaign serves as a safety guide to fight misinformation, the company shared in a statement.

1. Forwarded messages curb

WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages and limits the number of times you can forward messages as a way to encourage users to reconsider before sharing. Paying careful attention to messages with “forward labels” also helps slow down the spread of rumours, viral messages, and fake news. For example, if a message has a double arrow icon and is labeled “forwarded many times,” it can only be forwarded to one chat at a time. If a message has a "forwarded label" you can forward it to up to five chats and only one group at a time.

2. Blocking and reporting suspicious accounts

Users can block accounts and make reports to WhatsApp if they encounter problematic messages, including those spreading misinformation.

3. Fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp Channels