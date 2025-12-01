Maruti Suzuki completes merger with Suzuki Motor Gujarat on Dec 1

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday announced that its scheme of amalgamation with its wholly owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has become effective from December 1, 2025. The company said it has filed the certified copy of the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval order with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, marking the completion of the merger. The appointed date for the amalgamation is April 1, 2025.

Last month, the NCLT’s Principal Bench in Delhi cleared the merger plan after approving the joint petition filed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. In its order, the tribunal stated that upon the scheme taking effect, Suzuki Motor Gujarat “shall stand dissolved without the necessity of following the winding-up process,” once the certified order is filed with the Registrar of Companies.

According to the petition, the merger will deliver multiple benefits, including focused growth, improved operational efficiency and enhanced business synergies. It will also simplify the group’s corporate structure by eliminating parallel entities operating in the same business. Maruti Suzuki said the consolidation will improve agility in decision-making and align all business units towards common strategic goals.

As part of the scheme, all employees of Suzuki Motor Gujarat who are on the rolls immediately before the effective date will become employees of Maruti Suzuki India.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 2:43 PM