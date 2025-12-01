Maruti Suzuki logs 22% domestic sales growth, total volumes reach 2.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported its highest-ever monthly sales in November, clocking total volumes of 229,021 units, including 174,593 units sold in the domestic market and 46,057 units exported.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said sales in the mini segment — comprising the Alto and S-Presso — rose 26.6% year-on-year to 12,347 units, compared with 9,750 units in November 2024.

The compact segment, which includes the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, registered sales of 72,926 units, up from 61,373 units a year earlier.

Utility vehicles remained a key growth driver, with models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, VictoriS and XL6 posting a 22.8% YoY increase. Maruti sold 72,498 UVs in November 2025, compared with 59,003 units in the same period last year.

Overall domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 21% to 170,971 units, against 141,312 units in November 2024. Total domestic sales — including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies — rose to 182,964 units, up from 152,898 units a year earlier.

Exports continued to gain momentum, rising 26.1% to 46,057 units, compared with 36,571 units in November 2024.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 3:21 PM