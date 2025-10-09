Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes list of India's 100 richest people with $105 billion net worth

ADVERTISEMENT
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again topped the Forbes list of India’s 100 richest people, retaining his title as the nation’s wealthiest with a net worth of $105 billion. Ambani has recently forayed into artificial intelligence through Reliance Intelligence, also confirmed plans to list Jio in 2026.
Following Ambani is Gautam Adani and family with a fortune of $92 billion. The Adani Group chairman’s wealth rebounded after India’s securities regulator stated that Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations could not be proven, easing investor concerns that had sparked a 2023 sell-off in Adani stocks.
Savitri Jindal of the O.P. Jindal Group remains India’s richest woman, holding the third spot despite a $3.5 billion dip in her net worth to $40.2 billion.
The year’s biggest gainer is Sunil Mittal, whose wealth surged by $3.5 billion to $34.2 billion, reclaiming the fourth position after 17 years. Tech magnate Shiv Nadar slipped one rank to fifth, with a fortune of $33.2 billion.
New entrants include the Doshi siblings (No. 37, $7.5 billion), whose Waaree Energies, India’s largest solar panel manufacturer, debuted strongly on the stock market, and Sunil Vachani (No. 80, $3.85 billion) of Dixon Technologies, a key player in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
Returnees such as Leena Tewari (USV), P.N.C. Menon (Sobha) and K.P. Ramasamy (KPR Mill) rejoined the rankings, while seven names from 2024 dropped off. The cutoff to qualify slightly declined to $3.2 billion.
Forbes noted that the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest fell by 9%, or roughly $100 billion, bringing the total to $1 trillion amid global market volatility.
Top 10 Richest Indians in 2025 are:
1. Mukesh Ambani – $105 billion
2. Gautam Adani & family – $92 billion
3. Savitri Jindal – $40.2 billion
4. Sunil Mittal & family – $34.2 billion
5. Shiv Nadar – $33.2 billion
6. Radhakishan Damani & family – $28.2 billion
7. Dilip Shanghvi – $26.3 billion
8. Bajaj Family – $21.8 billion
9. Cyrus Poonawalla – $21.4 billion
10. Kumar Mangalam Birla – $20.7 billion
The Forbes India Rich List 2025 is available online at forbes.com/india and forbesindia.com, and will appear in the October issue of Forbes Asia.