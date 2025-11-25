Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff declares Google’s Gemini 3 a breakthrough, says he’s “Not going back to ChatGPT”

The launch of Gemini 3 represents one of Google’s most ambitious advances in AI capability and tooling, signalling the company’s intent to remain competitive at the frontier of model development.

Google’s newest large language model, Gemini 3, has attracted strong praise from technology leaders following an early high-profile demonstration. Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff said the model represented a remarkable advancement, noting that after spending just two hours with Gemini 3, he did not expect to return to ChatGPT. Benioff highlighted the model’s speed, strengthened reasoning capabilities and improved performance when handling images and video.

In his post, Benioff also shared a report from The Wall Street Journal which stated that Google had finally overtaken its competitors with the launch of Gemini 3.

Holy shit. I’ve used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I’m not going back. The leap is insane — reasoning, speed, images, video… everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again. ❤️ ???? https://t.co/HruXhc16Mq — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 23, 2025

According to the report, the third iteration of Gemini has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other leading models across standard industry benchmarks, giving Google a decisive public victory. The model had been internally tested by Google employees for months, during which many had already sensed a significant breakthrough.

Tulsee Doshi, senior director of product management for Gemini, said one of her personal tests involved asking the system to write in Gujarati—a widely spoken Indian language with comparatively limited digital representation. The output, she said, showed clear improvement over previous model versions.

The successful debut marks a rare and prominent moment for Google, which has spent years attempting to regain momentum in the AI race following the launch of ChatGPT three years ago. Early responses to Gemini 3 have emphasised its intelligence, accuracy and enhanced creative capability.

Google has also confirmed that Gemini 3 will power a new version of Nano Banana, the company’s image-generation tool that has already contributed to increased adoption of Gemini products this year.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 3:45 PM