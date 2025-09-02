Mythik appoints Preeti Vyas as President - Content Strategy, Partnerships & Consumer Products

Mythik, a tech-first global entertainment company, has announced the appointment of Preeti Vyas as president of content strategy, partnerships, and consumer products. In her new role, Vyas will lead Mythik’s content strategy, partnerships and consumer products initiatives to align with the company’s long-term vision of bringing Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to a global audience for the first-time.

Her prior experience includes being the president and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha, where she led the publishing brand's resurgence from a nostalgia to a contemporary relevant brand accompanied by a return to profitability.

She led a comprehensive digital transformation at Amar Chitra Katha, successfully repositioning heritage brands for contemporary audiences and delivering 10x readership growth to reach over 6 million readers globally.

Vyas spearheaded multiple transmedia adaptations and forged partnerships and licensing deals that redefined brand relevance, breathing new life into beloved franchises, including Tinkle.

She is also the founder of FunOKPlease Publishing India, an award winning publishing company of contemporary Indian content for children with IPs like Toto the Auto and co-published books with Penguin, Harper Collins and Scholastic India.

She served as the business head for Books, Music, and Stationery at Future Group, where she built the retail brand Depot retailing books and multimedia across 100 retail touchpoints and also launched private label publishing and one of India's first self-publishing platforms.

Vyas was also the founder of Kidztown India, a pioneering speciality learning store in Mumbai focused on educational products and experiential retail for children.

She held senior leadership positions at Future Group India, Globus Retail Pvt Ltd., Sony Music India, Crossword Bookstores and ToysRUs building expertise across diverse content and retail verticals.

She is also the published author and editor of multiple children’s books.

Alongside her corporate leadership, Vyas currently serves as a Governing Council member of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), is a CCC (Consumer Complaints Committee) jury member of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). She is a also a member of the National Council on Early Childhood care and Education (Confederation of Quality in Early Childhood Care and Education).

She also contributes to the FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, a platform supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that advances Indian content and innovation in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality. These affiliations strengthen her industry-wide perspective and will help Mythik’s position at the crossroads of policy, talent development, and global best practices.

Speaking on the appointment, Jason Kothari, founder & CEO of Mythik, said, “Preeti’s extensive leadership experience in the retail, content, and publishing ecosystem represents a distinctive combination of strategic acumen and creative vision; together, with her proven ability to transform heritage brands, build impactful partnerships, and scale content for diverse audiences make her particularly valuable to help us realize Mythik’s vision.”

Adding to this, Preeti Vyas said, “Very rarely in life does an opportunity like Mythik come one’s way - an opportunity to present stories from our ancient past in an authentic and entertaining way to audiences around the world at a scale that has not been attempted before. These stories have inspired global storytellers and filmmakers for eons and now it's their time to own the spotlight. After spending decades in the Indian content space, I am thrilled to join Mythik at this pivotal moment, continuing my journey of telling our stories, but in new and tech-first ways to reach audiences around the world.”

