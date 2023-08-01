Ogilvy India’s Karthik Krishnan joins The Content Lab as executive creative director

Hybrid content studio and digital agency The Content Lab has appointed Karthik Krishnan as executive creative director.
Prior to this, Krishnan was with Ogilvy India as a creative director for three years. At Ogilvy, Krishnan handled the creative mandate for brands like Cadbury Silk, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bites, Cadbury Desserts Corner, Marico Set Wet, HUL Love & Care.
He has an experience of 18 years and has worked with companies like Spanco BPO and Cactus Communications. Krishnan has also worked at Interface Business Solutions and Isobar. He was the content head - brand collaborations at Terribly Tiny Tales. Previously, Krishnan was also the creative director of The Digital Street.