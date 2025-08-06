Former Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino joins digital gealth firm eMed Population Health as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Linda Yaccarino, who recently stepped down as CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has taken the helm of eMed Population Health, a digital health platform focused on chronic care management, particularly for GLP-1/GIP therapies. Yaccarino is set to lead the company’s global expansion and strengthen its position in digital-first healthcare delivery.
In a statement, Yaccarino said: “The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet transformed by it. There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in powerful new ways that directly impact consumers.”
eMed’s board described her appointment as a “game-changing moment,” citing her track record of steering complex digital platforms and driving large-scale transformation. Yaccarino’s leadership is expected to play a key role in scaling the company’s offerings, particularly through strategic partnerships with employers and governments.
Before her time at X, Yaccarino was Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, where she led advertising innovation across the company. She has been widely recognised as one of the most powerful figures in media and advertising, earning titles such as one of the Top 10 People Transforming Advertising and one of the Most Powerful Women in TV.
Yaccarino’s move signals a deeper convergence between healthcare and consumer tech, as eMed aims to build a comprehensive, digital-first experience for chronic care delivery.