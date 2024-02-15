comScore

OpenAI’s founding member Andrej Karpathy departs

Andrej Karpathy began his career at Google as a summer intern and then joined OpenAI as a research scientist.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2024 9:24 AM
Andrej Karpathy, who is the founding member of OpenAI and an artificial intelligence researcher, has stepped down from his position at OpenAI.

As Karpathy took to X to make the announcement, he stated, “Hi everyone yes, I left OpenAI yesterday. First of all nothing "happened" and it’s not a result of any particular event, issue or drama (but please keep the conspiracy theories coming as they are highly entertaining :)).”

The post further read, “Actually, being at OpenAI over the last ~year has been really great - the team is really strong, the people are wonderful, and the roadmap is very exciting, and I think we all have a lot to look forward to. My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens.”

Karpathy began his career at Google as a summer intern and then joined OpenAI as a research scientist. In his role, Karpathy worked on deep learning for generative models (e.g. image generation with PixelCNN++) and deep reinforcement learning (e.g. computer controlling keyboard and mouse to accomplish various tasks on web interfaces such as filling out forms).

As a senior director of AI at Tesla, he led the computer vision team of Tesla Autopilot.

He holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University.


First Published on Feb 15, 2024 9:24 AM

