OpenAI’s founding member Andrej Karpathy departs

Andrej Karpathy, who is the founding member of OpenAI and an artificial intelligence researcher, has stepped down from his position at OpenAI.

As Karpathy took to X to make the announcement, he stated, “Hi everyone yes, I left OpenAI yesterday. First of all nothing "happened" and it’s not a result of any particular event, issue or drama (but please keep the conspiracy theories coming as they are highly entertaining :)).”

The post further read, “Actually, being at OpenAI over the last ~year has been really great - the team is really strong, the people are wonderful, and the roadmap is very exciting, and I think we all have a lot to look forward to. My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens.”

Karpathy began his career at Google as a summer intern and then joined OpenAI as a research scientist. In his role, Karpathy worked on deep learning for generative models (e.g. image generation with PixelCNN++) and deep reinforcement learning (e.g. computer controlling keyboard and mouse to accomplish various tasks on web interfaces such as filling out forms).

As a senior director of AI at Tesla, he led the computer vision team of Tesla Autopilot.