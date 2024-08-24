            
      Parag Milk Foods COO Rahul Kumar Srivastava to lead sales operations

      Rahul Kumar Srivastava, who holds a degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a masters in business administration from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, began his career at Amul as the managing director.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 24, 2024 1:26 PM
      Then, Rahul Kumar Srivastava headed the India operations of Lactalis India as the MD and chief executive officer and managed three companies having pan India operations with a strong team of 6000. (Image source: Rocketreach)

      Rahul Kumar Srivastava, who serves as the chief operating officer at Parag Milk Foods will be leading the sales operations where the sales team will report to him.

      Binod Das, who was previously the head of sales and was designated as senior management personnel, will no longer hold this position starting August 24. However, Das will continue to operate as head of sales under the guidance of Srivastava, according to an exchange filing.

      Srivastava, who holds a degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a masters in business administration from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, began his career at Amul as the managing director. In this role, Srivastava, headed a strong team of 1200 with multifaceted operations and managed state of the art milk powder, ice cream, cheese, chocolates, beverages, cattle feed plants. He spearheaded various large scale projects in India and abroad.

      Then, he headed the India operations of Lactalis India as the MD and chief executive officer and managed three companies having pan India operations with a strong team of 6000.


      First Published on Aug 24, 2024 8:56 AM

