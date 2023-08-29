comScore

Brand Makers

PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO

Previously, Sarbvir Singh served as the CEO of PolicyBazaar.

By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2023 5:28 PM
PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO
Sarbvir Singh started his career at Emerson Electric as manager - marketing for the China region. He has worked across Citi, Hercules Capital, HomeShop18, Network18, JP Morgan Asset Management and WaterBridge Ventures.

Fintech company PB Fintech has promoted Sarbvir Singh as executive director and joint group chief executive officer. Previously, Singh led PolicyBazaar as CEO.

Singh started his career at Emerson Electric as manager - marketing for the China region. He has worked across Citi, Hercules Capital, HomeShop18, Network18, JP Morgan Asset Management and WaterBridge Ventures.

Yashish Dahiya will continue to lead as the group CEO of PB Fintech. Alok Bansal has been designated as executive vice chairman and Naveen Kukreja will head as the CEO of its lending platform Paisabazaar, a media report stated.

Singh holds a masters in business administration from Indian Institute of Management.


Tags
First Published on Aug 29, 2023 5:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair

Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair

Brand Makers

Tata Motors unveils Tata.ev, it's new home for passenger electric vehicles

Tata Motors unveils Tata.ev, it's new home for passenger electric vehicles

Brand Makers

Byju’s chief business officer Prathyusha Agarwal, two more senior execs quit

Byju’s chief business officer Prathyusha Agarwal, two more senior execs quit

Brand Makers

P&G India makes Mukta Maheshwari its CMO; Sharat Verma gets a new role

P&G India makes Mukta Maheshwari its CMO; Sharat Verma gets a new role

Brand Makers

Over a third of urban Indians are aware that Deepika Padukone owns a beauty brand

Over a third of urban Indians are aware that Deepika Padukone owns a beauty brand

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wipro, Snap, Viacom18, CaratLane, Castrol and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wipro, Snap, Viacom18, CaratLane, Castrol and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: The Power of One Thought - Master Your Mind, Master Your Life by BK Shivani

Bookstrapping: The Power of One Thought - Master Your Mind, Master Your Life by BK Shivani