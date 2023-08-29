PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO

Fintech company PB Fintech has promoted Sarbvir Singh as executive director and joint group chief executive officer. Previously, Singh led PolicyBazaar as CEO.
Singh started his career at Emerson Electric as manager - marketing for the China region. He has worked across Citi, Hercules Capital, HomeShop18, Network18, JP Morgan Asset Management and WaterBridge Ventures.
Yashish Dahiya will continue to lead as the group CEO of PB Fintech. Alok Bansal has been designated as executive vice chairman and Naveen Kukreja will head as the CEO of its lending platform Paisabazaar, a media report stated.
Singh holds a masters in business administration from Indian Institute of Management.