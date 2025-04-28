            
PepsiCo appoints Jonnie Cahill as SVP & CMO, International Foods

Jonnie Cahill, previously led The Heineken Company as chief marketing officer.

Apr 28, 2025
Jonnie Cahill, who led The Heineken Company as chief marketing officer, has joined PepsiCo as senior vice president and CMO, international foods.

Cahill started his career as senior brand manager - Guinness/ Budweiser at Diageo, and was elevated to global marketing manager - Guinness. Then, he joined Telefonica as vice president - communications and sponsorships, and then was elevated to CMO.

Cahill was appointed by The Heineken Company as CMO, where he was promoted to look after the US region as CMO.


First Published on Apr 28, 2025

