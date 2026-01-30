Meta pays nearly Rs 6,000 crore in Income Tax to Indian government in 2025

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, disclosed the figures in its regulatory filing.

Social media major Meta on Thursday said it paid USD 652 million, or approximately Rs 5,993 crore, in income tax to the Indian government in 2025, according to a report by PTI.

The company stated that the tax amount was calculated after adjusting for net refunds received in the country during the year. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, disclosed the figures in its regulatory filing.

The filing further showed that Meta paid a total of USD 7,578 million in income tax globally, net of refunds, with the India component accounting for USD 652 million of the overall amount, the report stated.

Meta Platforms Inc recently reported a 24% year-on-year rise in revenue to $59.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven largely by growth in advertising.

Advertising revenue accounted for 97% of Meta’s total revenue, coming in at $58.1 billion during the quarter. The company said the average price per ad increased 6% year-on-year, underscoring sustained demand from advertisers.

Meta’s costs and expenses rose sharply by 40% year-on-year to $35.15 billion in Q4 2025, reflecting higher investments across the business. Research and development expenses were the largest component, totaling $17.13 billion, while marketing and sales expenses stood at $3.41 billion during the quarter.

The company generated strong cash flows, with cash flow from operating activities at $36.21 billion and free cash flow at $14.08 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg's agentic commerce push

In a developing update, Meta users will begin seeing new artificial intelligence models and products from the company in the coming months, with a larger rollout planned into 2026, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg stated during an investor call on Wednesday, according to a TechCrunch report.

Mark Zuckerberg informed investors that Meta rebuilt the foundations of its AI programme in 2025 following a restructuring of its AI lab, and said the company would start shipping new models and products over the coming months. He added that Meta expects to steadily push the boundaries of its AI capabilities over the next year.

While Mark Zuckerberg did not outline specific timelines or product launches, he highlighted AI-driven commerce as a key focus area. He stated that new agentic shopping tools would enable users to find the most relevant products from businesses listed in Meta’s catalogue.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 09:26:45 IST