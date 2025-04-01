            
Ranveer Allahbadia returns with a new podcast after India's Got Latent row, netizens pour support

After weeks of being in the news following a controversy, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his comeback on March 31 with a powerful new podcast episode. In a reflective conversation with Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche, Ranveer delves into personal struggles and the wisdom he's gained from the monk's teachings.

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 1:42 PM
On March 30, Allahbadia shared a post on Instagram announcing the return of his podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS), apologizing for the controversial remarks that sparked significant backlash.

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his motivational podcast, made a notable return to the spotlight on March 31 with the latest episode of his podcast.

Following a period of controversy due to offensive remarks made on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show, the YouTuber opened up about the most challenging phases of his life and the valuable insights he received from Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche.

In their heartfelt conversation, Allahbadia shared how Rinpoche's teachings on combining wisdom with compassion helped him navigate his struggles.

The monk, in turn, praised Allahbadia for his impactful work, which has inspired millions through his platform, encouraging him to continue sharing wisdom and motivation with the world.

The episode was particularly poignant for Ranveer, who revealed that he had met Rinpoche during difficult times in the past, and this meeting came at a time when he was facing yet another personal challenge.

"Falling is human, bouncing back with wisdom is rare," one fan remarked, capturing the sentiment shared by many who supported Ranveer’s comeback.

He asked social media users for a "second chance" and expressed his intention to let his work speak for itself moving forward. The YouTuber also clarified that he did not view the past month as a "punishment" but as a valuable "learning experience."

In the aftermath of his controversial remarks, Allahbadia had issued an apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW), addressing the inappropriate comments made on the show, while multiple FIRs were filed against him and his fellow participants.


