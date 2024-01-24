comScore

Brand Makers

Red Bull India's Sunil Dhar steps down from role as CEO

His next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Jan 24, 2024 6:05 PM
Red Bull India's Sunil Dhar steps down from role as CEO
At Hershey India, Dhar headed sales & distribution of all product categories in organized retail channels including modern trade, HORECA and defence.

Sunil Dhar, who led Red Bull India, as chief executive officer has moved on from the company.

Dhar started his career at Cadbury Schweppes and went on to work at Mondelez International and Hershey India. During his career, he drove sales and boosted business margins through innovation, strategic planning, and delivered results in FMCG across categories such as energy drinks, chocolates, confectionery, tea, edible oil, biscuits, juices, snacks and beverages and soya milk.

At Hershey India, Dhar headed sales & distribution of all product categories in organized retail channels including modern trade, HORECA and defence.

His 14 year innings at Red Bull India began as national off premise head. In his previous role as the CEO, he managed the overall operations and business activities with focus on expanding the company, and driving profitability. Further, he crafted long-term vision and implemented strategic plans. In 2012, he led "On My Own" Route-to-Market strategy till execution for Red Bull in India. He oversaw distribution transformation across urban & semi-rural areas and channels with 150 commercial professionals. Further, he set up 400 distributors nationwide in six months.

His skills range from executive leadership, strategic planning, P&L responsibilities, sales & marketing, business development, marketing analytics, product category management, brand management, channel and distribution management, strategic partnerships, stakeholder engagement, team building and management.


Tags
First Published on Jan 24, 2024 6:05 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business

DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business

Brand Makers

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down

Brand Makers

Zee-Sony fallout doesn’t bother advertisers as long as we deliver the promised GRPs: Sujata Dwibedy

Zee-Sony fallout doesn’t bother advertisers as long as we deliver the promised GRPs: Sujata Dwibedy

Brand Makers

Ad volumes on television saw 22 percent increase in 2023

Ad volumes on television saw 22 percent increase in 2023

Brand Makers

Everest Brand Solutions’ Rahul Vengalil joins tgthr as chief executive officer and co-founder

Everest Brand Solutions’ Rahul Vengalil joins tgthr as chief executive officer and co-founder

Brand Makers

We are not chasing market share, we are chasing service excellence: Akasa's Vinay Dube

We are not chasing market share, we are chasing service excellence: Akasa's Vinay Dube

Brand Makers

IKEA plans for multi-format stores in India: Interview with IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer

IKEA plans for multi-format stores in India: Interview with IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer