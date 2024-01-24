Red Bull India's Sunil Dhar steps down from role as CEO

Sunil Dhar, who led Red Bull India, as chief executive officer has moved on from the company.

Dhar started his career at Cadbury Schweppes and went on to work at Mondelez International and Hershey India. During his career, he drove sales and boosted business margins through innovation, strategic planning, and delivered results in FMCG across categories such as energy drinks, chocolates, confectionery, tea, edible oil, biscuits, juices, snacks and beverages and soya milk.

At Hershey India, Dhar headed sales & distribution of all product categories in organized retail channels including modern trade, HORECA and defence.

His 14 year innings at Red Bull India began as national off premise head. In his previous role as the CEO, he managed the overall operations and business activities with focus on expanding the company, and driving profitability. Further, he crafted long-term vision and implemented strategic plans. In 2012, he led "On My Own" Route-to-Market strategy till execution for Red Bull in India. He oversaw distribution transformation across urban & semi-rural areas and channels with 150 commercial professionals. Further, he set up 400 distributors nationwide in six months.