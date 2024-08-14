Rehan Hasan appointed as Dabur India's head of sales

Rehan Hasan has been appointed as Senior Management Personnel and head of sales for Dabur India.
Hasan started his career with Dalmia Industries and Excelcia Foods (Dabur Nestle JV). He joined Dabur in August 2000 as Brand Manager. Over the years, Hasan has held various commercial roles as Regional Sales Manager, Zonal Sales Manager, Head of Sales - Fern, Head of Trade Marketing in India until 2012.
In 2012 he was appointed Head of Sales and Marketing for Hobi Kozmetik, Turkey, where his last role was as Business Head. In 2022 he was given responsibilities for H&B Stores Limited's Business and business operations of Nepal and Bangladesh.
Hasan has been deputed as Whole Time Director and CEO of Badshah Masala Private Limited since January 2023 till August 9, 2024.
An MBA from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the fifty-year old executive has gained, during the course of his career, experience in driving business across multiple channels, with core expertise in sales, strategic decision making and building a future ready sales organization.