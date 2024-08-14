            

      Rehan Hasan appointed as Dabur India's head of sales

      Rehan Hasan has been deputed as Whole Time Director and CEO of Badshah Masala Private Limited since January 2023 till August 9, 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 14, 2024 12:08 PM
      Rehan Hasan appointed as Dabur India's head of sales
      For Q4 of FY 24, ad spends stood at Rs 184.1 crore witnessing a growth of 21.4 percent against corresponding quarter of FY 23 where the same stood at Rs 151.6 crore. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Rehan Hasan has been appointed as Senior Management Personnel and head of sales for Dabur India.

      Hasan started his career with Dalmia Industries and Excelcia Foods (Dabur Nestle JV). He joined Dabur in August 2000 as Brand Manager. Over the years, Hasan has held various commercial roles as Regional Sales Manager, Zonal Sales Manager, Head of Sales - Fern, Head of Trade Marketing in India until 2012.

      In 2012 he was appointed Head of Sales and Marketing for Hobi Kozmetik, Turkey, where his last role was as Business Head. In 2022 he was given responsibilities for H&B Stores Limited's Business and business operations of Nepal and Bangladesh.

      Hasan has been deputed as Whole Time Director and CEO of Badshah Masala Private Limited since January 2023 till August 9, 2024.

      An MBA from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the fifty-year old executive has gained, during the course of his career, experience in driving business across multiple channels, with core expertise in sales, strategic decision making and building a future ready sales organization.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 14, 2024 12:07 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      OYO achieves first-ever annual profit of Rs 229 Crore in FY24

      OYO achieves first-ever annual profit of Rs 229 Crore in FY24

      Brand Makers

      PepsiCo India CMO Tarun Bhagat takes up additional charge as Lead -away from home channel

      PepsiCo India CMO Tarun Bhagat takes up additional charge as Lead -away from home channel

      Brand Makers

      Exclusive: Major leadership rejig at Nestle India; Rajat Jain to get significant role within group

      Exclusive: Major leadership rejig at Nestle India; Rajat Jain to get significant role within group

      Brand Makers

      Sachin Tendulkar to launch sports athleisure brand in India

      Sachin Tendulkar to launch sports athleisure brand in India

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare's Ajay Mehta elevated to GroupM's head for branded content and creative services

      Mindshare's Ajay Mehta elevated to GroupM's head for branded content and creative services

      Brand Makers

      Premium and luxury brands increase ad spends by 10 percent

      Premium and luxury brands increase ad spends by 10 percent

      Brand Makers

      Susan Wojcicki - the first Google employee to take maternity leave

      Susan Wojcicki - the first Google employee to take maternity leave