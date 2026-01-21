Eternal Q3 FY26: Adex surges by 80% to Rs 937 crore; Profit climbs to Rs 102 cr

Eternal Limited on Wednesday reported its third-quarter results for FY26, posting a sharp rise in profit and revenue, driven by strong growth across its quick commerce and food services businesses.

The parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Going-out and Hyperpure reported a consolidated profit of Rs 102 crore for the October–December quarter, marking a 73% year-on-year increase. In comparison, profit stood at Rs 59 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 65 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations surged 201% year-on-year to Rs 16,315 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 5,405 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, Zomato's revenue stood at Rs 2,676 crore, while quick commerce delivery contributed Rs 12,256 crore to the overall revenue. The Going-out business accounted for Rs 300 crore and Hyperpure reported revenue of Rs 1,070 crore.

According to the company, NOV growth recovery continued, with NOV rising 16.6% year-on-year during the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin touched an all-time high of 5.4%, while adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 531 crore, reflecting a 26% YoY growth and a 6% sequential increase from Rs 503 crore in Q2 FY26.

The NOV from Blinkit, Eternal’s quick commerce arm, grew a robust 121% year-on-year, despite GST-related changes and seasonal factors. The company added 211 net new Blinkit stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 2,027.

The Going-out business reported 20% YoY growth in NOV, though its adjusted EBITDA margin declined to negative 4.7%, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 121 crore for the quarter.

Hyperpure, Eternal’s restaurant supply business, continued its steady expansion, registering 33% YoY growth. Its adjusted EBITDA margin turned positive for the first time, translating into an adjusted EBITDA profit of Rs 1 crore.

At a consolidated level, adjusted revenue grew 190% year-on-year to Rs 16,692 crore in Q3 FY26.

Meanwhile, Eternal’s advertising and promotional expenditure rose sharply alongside its profit growth. The company’s ad spend increased 80% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, touching Rs 937 crore, compared with Rs 521 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Separately, founder Deepinder Goyal resigned from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer. The board has named Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently the CEO of Blinkit as the new Group CEO.

Goyal has been re-designated as the Vice Chairman and Director on the Board of the company for the period of five years. The entrepreneur said that he will be involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance.

