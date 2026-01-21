‘Continuity, not change’: Internet responds as Deepinder Goyal steps back as Eternal Group CEO

Zomato-parent Eternal’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced that he will step away from the Group CEO role, with Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa set to take over day-to-day leadership as Group CEO, subject to shareholder approval. Goyal will remain on the company’s board as Vice Chairman and continue to focus on long-term strategy, governance, leadership development and ethics.

In a letter addressed to shareholders, Goyal described the move as a “change in title, not in commitment,” stressing that Eternal remains his life’s work. He said the decision was driven by his desire to explore higher-risk ideas that fall outside Eternal’s risk profile and are better pursued independently, while allowing the listed company to retain focus and discipline.

Under the new structure, the “centre of gravity” for operating decisions will shift to Dhindsa, who will own execution, operating priorities and business decisions. Goyal noted that Eternal’s decentralised model, where each business has a CEO with significant autonomy, will remain unchanged.

Goyal credited Dhindsa with leading Blinkit from acquisition to breakeven, building its team, supply chain and operating rhythm. Blinkit, he said, remains Eternal’s largest growth opportunity and Dhindsa’s top priority as Group CEO.

Addressing alignment and compensation, Goyal said his financial future remains tied to Eternal and that all his unvested ESOPs will revert to the ESOP pool. According to the letter, this is intended to strengthen long-term leadership retention without increasing shareholder dilution.

Netizens react

The announcement triggered a wide range of responses on social media. Several founders and investors framed the move as a sign of institutional maturity, with comments highlighting the separation of strategy and execution and describing the transition as continuity rather than disruption. Some drew parallels with global founder transitions, while others praised the emphasis on focus and governance. Several users viewed the move as a sign of leadership evolution rather than an exit.

“This reads like continuity, not change. The real test will be who makes the final call when food, quick commerce and capital discipline pull in different directions.”

Another user described the decision as institutional thinking rarely seen in Indian tech.

“Rare to see a founder say ‘focus matters’ so clearly. Strategy and governance on one side, execution on the other — this is how mature companies scale.”

Some drew global parallels, comparing Goyal’s move to founders stepping back from daily operations to pursue long-term vision.

“Is this something like what Bezos did — stepping away from day-to-day while staying deeply involved in direction and ambition?”

Others speculated about where Goyal’s attention might shift next.

“So full focus on Temple now?” “Looks like he’s choosing wild bets over quarterly calls.”

While many expressed admiration, a section of users flagged unresolved operational issues.

“Leadership changes are fine, but delivery partners are still struggling with incentives. Ground realities haven’t changed.”

Another user questioned whether the transition addresses broader platform concerns.

“Company announcements sound visionary, but customers and riders are feeling the pinch — fewer offers, tighter margins.”

Some reactions were unequivocally supportive of Albinder Dhindsa’s elevation.

“Blinkit reaching breakeven didn’t happen by accident. If execution is the priority, this choice makes sense.”

Others framed the move as founder responsibility rather than retreat.

“This doesn’t feel like someone being pushed out. It feels like a founder making a careful choice for the company’s next chapter.”

