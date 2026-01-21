Tata Communications appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD & CEO

Tata Communications on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of the company.

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Communications said Lakshminarayanan’s appointment as MD and CEO will be subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. “The company shall intimate the stock exchanges when such regulatory approvals are received and Mr. Ganesh Lakshminarayanan is appointed as Managing Director & CEO by the Board of Directors,” it said.

Lakshminarayanan served as Managing Director and Group Vice President for ServiceNow India and SAARC, where he was responsible for driving market growth for the enterprise software major.

He brings over 30 years of international management experience, spanning multinational corporations, B2B start-ups and Indian enterprises. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Lakshminarayanan was the CEO of Airtel Business in India, and earlier led Airtel’s Enterprise Business unit. During his tenure, the enterprise business received the Chairman’s Award for Best Business Unit in FY23, recording 50% growth over three years and increasing market share from 30% to 33%.

Before Airtel, Lakshminarayanan was closely involved in India’s start-up ecosystem, serving as an advisor to Sequoia Capital and working with portfolio companies such as Mu Sigma, Capillary Technologies and Practo. He has also held senior leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer at Capillary Technologies and Chief Delivery Officer at Mu Sigma.

His earlier career includes a formative stint at Dell, where he played a key role in establishing the company’s operations in India nearly two decades ago.

On the academic front, Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Guindy Engineering College, Chennai, where he graduated as a gold medallist.

