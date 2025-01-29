Sony announces major leadership changes; Hiroku Totoki becomes new CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp has appointed Hiroku Totoki as the new Chief Executive Officer. Totoki, a longtime finance chief in the company will be replacing Kenichiro Yoshida.
Totoki has previously held several leadership roles in the company. He was named president of the company in April 2023. He also served as chief operating officer of the electronic and entertainment giant.
Additionally, Hideaki Nishino will take charge of the company's network services business and Hermen Hulst will lead the game studio business of Sony.
It's the first time Sony has appointed a female CFO; the company has named Lin Tao as its new Chief Financial Officer. Shinji Sashida has also been appointed as the head of its imaging and sensors division.
Yoshida, who held the CEO position since 2018, will remain the chairman of the board. All the moves will be effective from April 1.
During Yoshida's tenure as CEO, the entertainment-to-gaming conglomerate spent $10 billion to expand its portfolio in games, films, and music.