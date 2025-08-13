Nikhil Kamath, Radico Khaitan team up with Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan to shake up luxury liquor game

Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India’s largest liquor companies, has entered into a high-profile partnership with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL Luxury Collective and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath to launch D’YAVOL Spirits — a premium alcohol venture aimed at blending global craftsmanship with Indian ambition.

The first product, a premium tequila bottled at its place of origin, is expected to set the tone for the brand’s positioning: design-driven, culturally attuned and anchored in what the partners describe as “world-class liquid craftsmanship.”

Radico Khaitan, which has built some of India’s most recognized liquor brands over decades, will contribute its manufacturing and distribution heft. D’YAVOL will add a luxury lifestyle sensibility, global design language and what executives call a deeper connection to cultural trends.

“Radico Khaitan has always believed in consumer-centric innovation,” said Abhishek Khaitan, the company’s managing director. “With D’YAVOL Spirits, we are combining our blending and distribution expertise with Shah Rukh’s global charisma, Aryan’s creative instinct, and Nikhil Kamath’s visionary approach. This is a long-term investment in building a global luxury brand from India.”

Khan, one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment worldwide, said: “Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek’s expertise, Nikhil’s passion, and our creative instincts at D’YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing.”

D’YAVOL chief executive Leti Blagoeva noted that the brand’s spirits have already won multiple awards internationally. “This partnership opens a thrilling new chapter to bring even more exceptional experiences to our consumers,” she said.

Aryan Khan, co-founder of D’YAVOL, framed the venture’s ambition as cultural as much as commercial. “Our ambition is to shape a brand that doesn’t just sit on a shelf but lives in culture. This partnership allows us to lead with creativity, quality, and authenticity.”

For Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and an active investor in lifestyle ventures, the move reflects a redefinition of premium. “Tomorrow’s best brands will be built on history, culture, and craftsmanship. D’YAVOL is an Indian brand with the capability to compete anywhere in the world,” he said.

Bunty Singh, another co-founder, added: “We’ve built D’YAVOL with intent and identity. This new chapter is about scaling with precision while staying true to our DNA.”