Taylor Swift announces brand new album on Travis Kelce's podcast - and the Internet can't keep calm

Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a surprise reveal on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.
The announcement, made via a video shared on the show's official Instagram page, featured Swift dramatically pulling out a briefcase with orange accents before unveiling the album news - much to the excitement of Jason, who screamed in reaction.
The album, set for release in October, features a cover that, while currently blurred in the podcast's post, appears to be a striking combination of mint green and orange. The Instagram clip racked up 75k likes in just six minutes, signalling massive anticipation from Swift's devoted fan base.
Social media erupted with excitement following the reveal.
One fan on X wrote, "I never expected Taylor to announce her new album like this. She's 100% marrying Travis." Another said, "Everything we've been looking forward to!!"
Comments flooded with messages like, "Oh Taylor, Swift fans are in meltdown mode," and "It's already topping charts before it's out lmfao."
The Life of a Showgirl follows an illustrious discography including Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), Midnights (2022), and The Tortured Poets Department (2024). Fans were particularly delighted by the personal touch in the announcement, which prominently featured Kelce, whom Swift has been publicly dating since September 2023.
This isn’t the first time Swift has shared moments with Kelce on social media.
In June 2024, she posted a selfie with Kelce and members of the British royal family backstage at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium, captioned: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales.”