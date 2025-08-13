PharmEasy's CEO Siddharth Shah steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer, PharmEasy, has stepped down from his position. Shah will be succeeded by Rahul Guha.
In a note, he shared, "Thirteen years ago, I started PharmEasy / API Holdings / Ascent Health with little more than a vision, a ton of naïveté, and an unwavering belief that we could build something that truly matters for India and make healthcare truly accessible, affordable and digital. What began as a college project idea soon became a mission that consumed every part of me—my energy, my fears, my joy, my time, and most importantly, my heart."
He added, "Today, I’m filled with a mix of pride, emotion, and hope as I share a very personal milestone: I’m welcoming Rahul Guha a seasoned leader within our family to take the day to day reins as the CEO. A company that outgrows its founder is a good thing. At 7000 Crore in revenue, profitable, and stable - our mission has become bigger than one person. It means what we built is strong enough to scale, evolve, and thrive."
Shah began his career at Goldman Sachs and then co-founded Dial Health Care India.