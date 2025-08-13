Govt urges private TV channels to carry Independence Day broadcast with sign language interpretation

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has urged all private satellite television channels to broadcast this year’s Independence Day ceremonies with sign language interpretation to make the event accessible for citizens with hearing impairments.
In an advisory dated August 11, 2025, the ministry noted that over the years it has received requests from civil society to facilitate greater accessibility for people with hearing disabilities.
“Every citizen can be part of this glorious ceremony on this important National Day,” the ministry said in its communication to broadcasters.
The Hon’ble President of India’s address to the nation will be aired live on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, at 7:00 p.m., while the Flag Hoisting Ceremony and Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort will be broadcast live on August 15 from 6:30 a.m. across the Doordarshan network.
Private satellite TV channels may carry the feed of these events free of cost.
Doordarshan’s DD Bharati channel will provide sign language interpretation for both the President’s and Prime Minister’s addresses, and channels are encouraged to relay this version to ensure inclusivity.
The ministry has asked all interested broadcasters to take the live signals from DD News, DD National, or DD Bharati for the benefit of differently-abled persons, thereby enabling them to participate fully in the national celebrations.
"All privates satellite TV channels, interested in carrying the live telecast of the forthcoming Independence Day Ceremony commentary may like to carry the signals of DD News, DD-National and DD Bharati with sign language interpretation for the benefit of differently-abled persons and make the event accessible to them," it said.
Copies of the advisory have also been sent to industry bodies including the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) and the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF).