Srinivasan K Swamy elected President of AAAI

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K Swamy Ltd was elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2025-26 at its Annual General Body Meeting held on August 14, 2025. Jaideep Gandhi was elected vice-president of the association.

Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order and the companies they represent on AAAI are:

Anupriya Acharya - Leo Burnett (TLG India Pvt Ltd)

Sam Balsara - Madison Communications Pvt Ltd

Tanya Goyal - Everest Brand Solutions Pvt Ltd

Tapas Gupta - BEI Confluence Communication Ltd

Vishandas Hardasani - Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd

Mohit Joshi - Havas Media India Pvt Ltd

Santosh Kumar - Innocean Worldwide Communication Pvt Ltd

Kunal Lalani - Crayons Advertising Ltd

Chandramouli Muthu - Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd

Vikram Sakhuja - Platinum Advertising Pvt Ltd

Kartik Sharma - Omnicom Media Group India Pvt Ltd

Anusha Shetty - Grey Worldwide (India) Pvt Ltd

Shashi Sinha - Initiative Media (India) Pvt Ltd

K Srinivas - Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd

Paritosh Srivastava - Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Pvt Ltd

Immediate past president, Prasanth Kumar will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2025-26.

Swamy (also known as Sundar Swamy), president, AAAI, said “I am honoured to be elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India for 2025–26, and deeply humbled that this marks my fourth term in this role, following my earlier tenure from 2004 to 2007.”

Swamy is a well-known leader in the Indian advertising and marketing communications industry, with decades of experience steering agencies and industry bodies. He earlier served three consecutive terms as president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (2004–2007) and held leadership positions across several national and international industry bodies, including as chairman and World president of the International Advertising Association (IAA), chairman of the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agencies Association and Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA).

Further, he served as Chairman of Advertising Standards Council of India and Audit Bureau of Circulations and was President of the India Chapter of IAA. He also was the President of All India Management Association and Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Outgoing president Kumar stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India over the past three years from 2022-23 to 2024-25. I am deeply grateful to all our members and my fellow Board colleagues for their tremendous help, trust, and support throughout this journey. My heartfelt congratulations to Srinivasan K Swamy on his election as President. I am confident that, with his vast experience and vision, he will steer AAAI to even greater achievements.”

