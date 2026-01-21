Mumbai, Bengaluru account for over 13% of India’s land deals in 2025: Anarock

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru emerged as the most active land markets in India in 2025, accounting for the highest volume of land transactions among the top seven cities, according to ANAROCK Research.

MMR recorded the largest share of land deals, with over 500 acres transacted across 32 deals, while Bengaluru closed 27 deals covering more than 454 acres during the year. Together, these two markets accounted for over 13% of the total land transacted across India, driven by strong demand for residential, commercial, industrial, data centre and plotted developments.

“With increased land deals, prices across MMR have risen sharply over the past few years,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, adding that the region continues to attract developers across multiple asset classes. Overall, 126 land deals spanning more than 3,772 acres were concluded across India in 2025, he said.

In contrast, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed relatively muted activity, with 16 land deals covering approximately 137.22 acres, largely earmarked for residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Gurugram accounted for four deals spanning 39.75 acres, followed by eight deals for 41.28 acres in Noida. Delhi saw two deals covering 30.89 acres, while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded one deal each for 12 acres and 13.3 acres, respectively.

Among other major cities, Pune saw strong traction with 18 deals covering 308.49 acres, proposed for residential, mixed-use, township, retail, and industrial and logistics park developments. Chennai recorded eight deals for 121.85 acres, largely focused on industrial and logistics parks and residential projects. Hyderabad saw nine deals covering 57 acres, all earmarked for residential development, while Kolkata reported no land deals in 2025.

The report further noted that of the 126 land deals closed nationwide, 96 deals covering approximately 1,877 acres are proposed for residential development across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Industrial and logistics parks accounted for 597 acres across four deals, while eight mixed-use deals spanning about 1,046 acres were also recorded. Commercial spaces and data centres accounted for 12 deals covering around 79.6 acres, while over 120 acres across three deals were earmarked for retail and warehousing developments.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 1:03 PM