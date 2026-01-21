Apple Pay expected to launch in India by late 2026, report says

Apple Inc.’s digital payments service, Apple Pay, is reportedly preparing to enter the Indian market by the end of 2026, according to a Business Standard report. The move comes as Apple expands its presence in India, driven by rising device shipments and growing consumer demand.

Apple Pay, currently available in 89 countries, is expected to be rolled out in India later this year subject to regulatory approvals, the report added. The company has been in discussions with regulators, banks and card networks to secure the necessary clearances and commercial partnerships.

In India, Apple Pay is expected to launch with its contactless “tap-to-pay” feature, enabling users to make payments by tapping their Apple devices at point-of-sale terminals using near-field communication (NFC). Users will be able to store credit and debit card details in Apple Wallet, making payments without physically swiping cards.

However, Apple will need to finalise commercial arrangements with major card issuers, including fee structures for using the payment gateway. Currently, Indian users are not able to add credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet, limiting Apple Pay’s functionality in the country.

Apple Pay is operated by Apple Payments Services, a subsidiary of Apple Inc., and works exclusively on Apple devices such as iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and Macs. This contrasts with popular Indian payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, which support a wide range of Android and iOS devices.

Apple Pay does not support non-Apple devices, which may limit its adoption compared to India’s widely used UPI-based payment ecosystem.

Apple’s move comes at a time when the company’s market presence in India is growing rapidly. Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the September 2025 quarter, reaching 5 million units, according to IDC data. This growth indicates a larger potential user base for Apple Pay in the country.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 1:00 PM