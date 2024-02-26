comScore            

Tata Capital's Khoobsurat Chinta campaign returns for 2024 Women's Premier League

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2 marks the second consecutive year of Tata Capital's title sponsorship.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 4:02 PM
Tata Capital Limited (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group.

Tata Group’s financial services company Tata Capital Limited (TCL), is rolling out the second phase of its brand campaign- ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’. This campaign idea has been integrated with WPL (Women's Premier League) Season 2 encouraging players to focus on and enjoy the meaningful and important moments in their lives.    The campaign starts off with a ‘tell-all’ series of videos featuring the Captains of WPL 2, where they discuss the moments that enabled them to focus on their Khoobsurat Chinta. These conversations will further be amplified through Tata Capital’s social media presence.

Viewers can participate in these conversations, standing a chance to win Tata Capital sponsored exclusive fan box tickets for both Bengaluru and Delhi matches. Matches are scheduled from 23rd February to 17th March 2024.   “Our collaboration with WPL underscores our commitment to empower women across all spheres. Our goal is to celebrate the remarkable journey of women in Indian cricket, encapsulating the essence of determination and accomplishment. Through this campaign, we are weaving the spirit of the 'Khoobsurat Chinta' into every game, celebrating moments that resonate on and off the field,” said Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer - Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital.  


First Published on Feb 26, 2024 4:02 PM

