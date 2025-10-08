Arunachal govt unveils unified print and digital media advertisement policy

ADVERTISEMENT
The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on October 7 approved the Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025, a unified framework aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficient allocation of government advertisement funds across both print and digital platforms.
The policy, approved at a Cabinet meeting held in Changlang district, consolidates two existing frameworks: the Advertisement Policy, 2018 and the Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020- into a single, comprehensive document. It will now serve as the sole policy governing all state government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in matters related to advertisement dissemination.
Under the new framework, all government advertisements reportedly will be routed exclusively through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). The 2025 policy, as per reports, seeks to promote the judicious use of public funds, establish a transparent single-window system for advertisement management, and set clear guidelines for media empanelment.
Significantly, the policy also fixes advertisement rates for empanelled local media houses, ensuring equitable distribution of government ads while promoting local and state-based publications.
Welcoming the move, the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) hailed the policy as a landmark step for the state’s media fraternity.
In a joint statement, the two media bodies described the reform as “a significant milestone in the evolution of the state’s media ecosystem,” noting that it underscores the government’s commitment to empowering local media outlets and journalists who play a crucial role in public awareness and democratic accountability.