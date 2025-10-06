IMC 2025: India takes center stage in 6G, AI, IoT and Cybersecurity innovation

ADVERTISEMENT
India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is set to open on October 8 with a grand showcase of the country’s digital transformation ambitions, unveiling over 1,600 cutting-edge technology use cases across 5G, 6G, AI, machine learning, IoT, cybersecurity and satellite communications.
Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia announced that this year’s IMC will be Asia’s largest digital technology event, marking India’s transition “from India Mobile Congress to Asia Mobile Congress.”
“Telecommunications is not just a highway but a pathway to new technologies,” Scindia said, adding that 5G and beyond will connect India to the world in unprecedented ways, Moneycontrol reported.
The 2025 edition will host six flagship global summits shaping the next decade of digital innovation. The International Bharat 6G Symposium will be the centrepiece, bringing together global experts to discuss next-generation network standards. The Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, will play a pivotal role in showcasing India’s early leadership in 6G standard-setting.
The International AI Summit will focus on India’s rapidly expanding role in artificial intelligence, while the Cyber Security Summit will address challenges in protecting digital infrastructure for the nation’s 1.2 billion telecom subscribers.
In parallel, the Satcom Summit will spotlight India’s growing satellite communication ambitions, as the government finalises regulatory frameworks and builds on the issuance of three new satcom licences.
Scindia also announced the IMC Aspire Program, a platform to connect 500 startups with 300 venture capitalists, private equity firms, and banks, a move he described as a “marriage aggregator between startups and capital.”
In a first, IMC 2025 will host the Global Startup World Cup – India Chapter, where 15 Indian finalists will compete for a place in the global finals and a chance to win a $1 million investment prize.
India continues to strengthen its position as a digital superpower, accounting for 20% of the world’s mobile subscribers with 1.2 billion connections and 970 million internet users. The country also achieved the world’s fastest 5G rollout, completed in just 22 months.
“If you categorise the world in terms of digital nations, India would be the third largest in terms of internet users,” Scindia said.
He added that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a “self-reliant, swadeshi, and shashakt Bharat” continues to guide India’s telecom evolution. “Design in India, Solve in India, Scale in India — that’s our mantra,” Scindia declared.