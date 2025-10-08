Companies double down on AI training for mid- and senior-level employees: Great Learning report

ADVERTISEMENT
Companies are increasingly investing in training mid- and senior-level employees to navigate AI-driven workplace transformations, according to a study by Great Learning for Business, the enterprise training arm of Great Learning.
In FY25, the share of mid-level employee training more than doubled to 35%, up from 15% in FY24, while senior-level training demand also more than doubled year-on-year. The report noted that organisations are realising future growth depends not only on fresh talent but also on resilient leaders who can guide teams through technological and market disruption.
In contrast, early-career training—accounting for over 80% of Great Learning’s enterprise programs in FY24—saw a temporary slowdown in FY25. This was attributed to macroeconomic caution that led several companies, particularly in the tech sector, to pause large-scale entry-level onboarding.
However, FY26 has already seen a resurgence in early-career learning programs, with thousands of young professionals being trained in high-demand domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI), aligning with evolving market needs.
The report also found that the demand for technical upskilling is now expanding beyond IT teams. Nearly 48% of organisations prioritising AI and GenAI training are from the IT/ITeS sector, followed by 14% from Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and 10% each from BFSI and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals.