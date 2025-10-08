From Red Carpet to Courtroom: Shilpa Shetty probed in Rs 60 crore fraud case

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was questioned for over four hours by Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a Rs 60 crore fraud case involving her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. The questioning focused on financial transactions and alleged fund transfers into a company account reportedly owned by Shetty.
The investigation stems from a complaint by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested Rs 60.48 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company linked to the couple, for business expansion. According to the complaint, a significant portion of the funds was allegedly diverted for personal use, with Rs 15 crore reportedly transferred into Shetty’s company account.
During the interrogation, EOW officials examined bank statements, financial records, and other key documents, which have been seized for verification. So far, statements from five individuals, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded as part of the ongoing probe.
In a recent development, the Bombay High Court denied the couple’s plea to travel abroad for a family vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The couple had requested suspension of a lookout circular, citing confirmed bookings between October 2 and 5. The court, however, emphasized the ongoing investigation and dismissed the plea.
The EOW has traced nearly Rs 25 crore from the allegedly misappropriated funds, including transactions to several industry figures and production houses, reportedly including Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia and Balaji Entertainment.
As of now, Shilpa Shetty has not made any public statement, and the investigation into the alleged diversion of funds continues.
