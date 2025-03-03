            
The Indie Ad Revolution: 'Item numbers' to 'pretainers', what's happening with indie ad shops?

Clients, creativity, talent and compensation - independent ad firms' founders unpack what makes indies tick in today’s hyper-fragmented ad landscape and what gives independent agencies an edge over the big networks?

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 9:35 AM
The Indies Are Back! Indian advertising has a rich legacy of startups - independent agencies, creating legendary work, only to later be absorbed by global networks, often losing their indie spark. But guess what? The era of the independents is making a comeback!

Despite market challenges, many believe there's never been a better time to break free and build something of your own. So, what gives these indie agencies an edge over the big networks? What are their biggest hurdles? And how do they craft brand stories in today’s hyper-fragmented, always-on media landscape?

Storyboard18's Editor Delshad Irani sat down with four powerhouse founders - Arun Iyer (Spring Marketing Capital), Pallavi Chakravarti (Fundamental), Ashish Khazanchi (Enormous), and PG Aditiya (Talented Agency) - all ex-network leaders who are paving their own way.

Is this truly the golden age for independent agencies?

First Published on Mar 3, 2025 9:31 AM

