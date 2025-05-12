            
Tips Films registers loss of Rs 32.7 crore in Q4 FY25, revenue declines

Tips Films' net losses after tax for FY25 increased to Rs 45.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 1.08 crore in FY24.

By  Storyboard18May 12, 2025 2:50 PM
Tips Films registered massive losses in the fourth quarter for fiscal year 2025. The company's losses surged to Rs 32.70 crore in Q4 FY25. The company had posted a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

The total income from operations witnessed a marginal decline of Rs 60.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while in the full fiscal year, it stood at Rs 75.5 crore.

(More details awaited)


First Published on May 12, 2025 2:50 PM

