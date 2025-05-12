Tips Films registers loss of Rs 32.7 crore in Q4 FY25, revenue declines

ADVERTISEMENT
Tips Films registered massive losses in the fourth quarter for fiscal year 2025. The company's losses surged to Rs 32.70 crore in Q4 FY25. The company had posted a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.
Tips Films' net losses after tax for FY25 increased to Rs 45.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 1.08 crore in FY24.
The total income from operations witnessed a marginal decline of Rs 60.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while in the full fiscal year, it stood at Rs 75.5 crore.
(More details awaited)