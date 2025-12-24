Zomato birthday cake goes viral after delivery note 'leave at security' appears as icing message

A woman’s birthday celebration took an unexpected turn after a cake ordered through Zomato arrived with a delivery instruction iced directly onto it, triggering widespread amusement on social media.

According to the viral video shared on Instagram, a friend had ordered a birthday cake for the woman through the food delivery platform. However, a note intended for the delivery agent was mistakenly written on the cake instead of a birthday message. The cake read 'leave at security', a phrase commonly used as a delivery instruction for gated residential complexes.

In the clip, the cake is placed in front of the woman during the party, where she appears momentarily stunned before breaking into laughter, as others around her react to the unusual icing message. In the caption accompanying the video, she said it was her birthday and her friend ordered a cake from Zomato, but the delivery person ended up mentioning leave at security on the cake.

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting several users to share similar experiences involving delivery instruction mix-ups. One user said they had once written a note in the Zomato instructions section asking to write happy birthday mom, but the cake arrived with the words write happy birthday mom instead. Another user stated that after writing handle with care as an instruction, the same phrase was written on the cake.

Another commenter informed that during their sister’s anniversary, they had specified they wanted a happy anniversary topper instead of a happy birthday one, but the cake arrived with the words my sister written on it along with an anniversary topper. Several users said they had faced similar issues, highlighting how delivery notes are sometimes mistakenly treated as cake messages.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 3:36 PM