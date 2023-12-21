When Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta’s image featured on a Parle-G biscuit pack

Radhika Gupta, the managing director and CEO of Edelweiss AMC, recently shared her “first wow advertising moment” on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. She recalled the time when she was featured on the cover of a Parle-G pack with a special note that the biscuit-maker sent her.

It was the time when Gupta had joined Edelweiss Mutual Fund as its CEO. She used to write a monthly article in the company’s factsheet in an attempt to connect with investors. In one of the articles, she spoke about the power and simplicity of financial products like mutual funds, comparing them to Parle-G, the iconic yet humble Indian biscuit.

A week after her piece was published, Gupta received a surprise.

“A Parle-G version of me, along with a lot of yummy biscuits. And since then, this picture remains on my wall as a reminder of how it takes not a big budget but a differentiated thought to catch an eye,” she wrote in her post.

Throwback to my first wow advertising moment.



When I had just started as MF CEO, used to write a monthly article in our factsheet to try and connect with investors in a unique way. In one of them I talked about the power of simple products like mutual funds and simplicity in… pic.twitter.com/bzGWZJMFsu — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 20, 2023

The biscuit-maker sent her a poster in which they had replaced the iconic Parle-G baby mascot with Gupta’s face. In a heart-warming note, the brand wrote to her, “Dear Radhika Gupta, we, at Parle-G, couldn’t have wished for a better start to 2018.” The company thanked her for mentioning Parle-G to talk about simplicity and comfort in business.