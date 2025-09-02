Who is Phillip Navratil - Nestlé S.A's new chief executive officer?

Nestlé’s Board of Directors has appointed Philipp Navratil as the new CEO of Nestlé S.A., effective immediately, following the sudden dismissal of Laurent Freixe.

Freixe's departure comes in the wake of an internal investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which violated Nestlé’s Code of Business Conduct.

The probe was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with the support of independent outside counsel.

The Board stressed that the decision was made in line with best practice corporate governance, underscoring the company’s commitment to integrity and accountability at the highest levels.

Who is Philipp Navratil?

Philipp Navaratil, a Nestlé veteran since 2001, brings over two decades of leadership experience across multiple geographies and business units.

He began as an internal auditor before taking on commercial roles in Central America. In 2009, he was appointed Country Manager for Nestlé Honduras, followed by leading the coffee and beverage business in Mexico in 2013, where he was instrumental in strengthening the Nestlé brand.

In 2020, Navratil transitioned to Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, shaping global strategy and driving innovation for Nescafé and Starbucks coffee brands.