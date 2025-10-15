Who is Tarun Garg? Hyundai India’s first Indian MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyundai Motor India has named Tarun Garg as its new Managing Director and CEO, marking a historic first for the automaker as Garg will be the company’s first Indian to lead its operations in the country.
Garg's appointment will take effect on January 1, 2026, succeeding Unsoo Kim, who will return to South Korea to take up a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Co.
A seasoned automobile industry leader with nearly three decades of experience, Tarun Garg’s journey embodies the evolution of India’s auto sector itself, from the early years of mass motorisation to today’s era of connected, electric mobility.
Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India, Garg has been instrumental in shaping the brand’s growth strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, and aftersales functions. Since joining Hyundai in December 2019 as Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), he has played a key role in strengthening Hyundai’s premium positioning, expanding its SUV portfolio, and driving digital retail initiatives.
Before Hyundai, Garg spent over 25 years at Maruti Suzuki India, where he rose through the ranks to become Executive Director (Marketing). His tenure at India’s largest carmaker saw him leading multiple strategic functions, from sales planning and regional operations to the launch of NEXA, Maruti’s premium retail channel.
An alumnus of IIM Lucknow (MBA, Marketing) and Delhi College of Engineering (B.Tech, Mechanical Engineering), Garg combines deep technical understanding with sharp marketing acumen, a mix that has defined his leadership style.
As the first Indian to take the helm, Garg’s elevation not only underscores Hyundai’s trust in local leadership but also signals a new chapter in the automaker’s India story, one driven by customer insight, digital transformation and sustainable mobility.