Nothing appoints Hemant Kundavaram as CFO

London-based technology company Nothing announced the appointment of Hemant Kundavaram as chief financial officer for Nothing India. With over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, Kundavaram brings extensive expertise in fundraising, investor relations, IPOs, and capital market operations to drive the company's financial strategy in one of its most important markets.
"Nothing’s journey so far has been truly remarkable,” Kundavaram said.
He added, “I’m excited to be part of this next chapter as the company accelerates its growth and deepens its presence in India. I look forward to driving a strong financial foundation that complements fast-paced growth and strengthens the brand’s India vision."
Commenting on the appointment, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India president, Nothing, said, “India is at the core of Nothing’s global vision, and we’re entering an exciting new phase of growth here. Hemant’s proven expertise in financial operations and capital strategy will be instrumental as we scale rapidly and deepen our presence in India. With him on board, we’re strengthening our foundation to accelerate growth and advance our ambition of building from India to the world.”
Kundavaram is a Chartered Accountant from the batch of 2005 and completed his B.Com graduation in 2002 from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Before joining Nothing, he held roles at Ford India, IBM, Thomson Reuters, and Rockwell Collins, and moved to promoter-led startups in 2015. Most recently, he served as CFO at PMI Electromobility.
This appointment marks the second major senior leadership hire for Nothing India, following the appointment of Akis Evangelidis as India President. The company recently reported strong performance in Q2 2025, with a significant 146 percent YoY growth, becoming the fastest growing smartphone brand in India for the sixth consecutive quarter (Source: Counterpoint Q2 2025 Smartphone Shipment Tracker), underscoring India’s growing importance as a key market for Nothing’s global expansion.