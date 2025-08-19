Arm Holdings hires former Amazon AI Chip Director Rami Sinno to lead advanced chip development

ADVERTISEMENT
British semiconductor and software design giant Arm Holdings has appointed Rami Sinno, former Director of AI Chips at Amazon, in a move that signals its deeper push into full-scale chip development, according to a report by Reuters.
Sinno played a pivotal role at Amazon in the development of the company’s in-house AI chips, Trainium and Inferentia, which are designed to support and scale large-scale artificial intelligence applications in data centers.
At Arm, Sinno’s new role will involve supporting the company’s strategic shift toward developing complete chips, moving beyond its traditional model of licensing processor architectures and instruction sets.
Until now, Arm has primarily focused on designing foundational chip technologies that power products from companies like Apple, Nvidia, and others. This model has made Arm central to the smartphone ecosystem and increasingly relevant in cloud and AI infrastructure, where its designs are now competing with industry heavyweights such as Intel and AMD.
Sinno began his career at Intel and held positions across Marvell, Freescale Semiconductor, Calxed and also Arm.