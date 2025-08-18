Publicis Global Delivery's CEO Sunish Jose steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Sunish Jose, who led Publicis Global Delivery as the chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position.
In a note, he shared, "After an incredible 6.5-years with Publicis , I am preparing to embark on the next phase of my career. This was not an easy decision—but I leave with an overwhelming sense of pride and confidence in the direction we’ve taken the business. Our organisation has expanded from approximately 250 colleagues to a team exceeding 3,000++ professionals across 5 cities in India , truly building something remarkable together. I can’t help but feel immense gratitude for this journey."
He added, "I was privileged to lead as the CEO for two businesses, contributing significantly to their growth, and to be part of the Publicis Groupe South Asia leadership team. Our collective efforts led to PGD India receiving the Great Place to Work certification, and earning recognition among the Best Workplaces in Media in India for four consecutive years—a reflection of our consistent focus on fostering a people-centric, high-performing culture."
Jose began his career at Greenfield Online and then he moved to Bank of America as manager - operations where he was elevated to senior manager.
Publicis Groupe roped him in as vice president, head - global executive center and then he was promoted to vice president, head - global operation center.
Then, Jose moved to Accenture and then he moved to Publicis Groupe as managing director.
Read More: Publicis Groupe plans to invest 300mn euros over 3 years to become an “Intelligent System”