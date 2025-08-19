The Hershey Company appoints Natalie Rothman as CHRO

ADVERTISEMENT
The Hershey Company announced the appointment of Natalie Rothman as chief human resources officer. Rothman will lead Hershey's global human resources function and report to president and chief executive officer Kirk Tanner.
Rothman brings leadership credentials as a two-time CHRO and public/private company board member with over 25 years of human resources experience.
"We are excited to welcome Natalie to Hershey," said Tanner.
He added, "Her proven track record of transforming HR functions at major organizations, combined with her deep expertise in developing talent and inspiring thriving cultures, makes her the ideal leader to advance our people strategy. Natalie's experience preparing companies for significant growth milestones will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our position as a leading snacking company."
Prior to joining Hershey, Rothman served as CHRO at Inspire Brands, where she modernized the company's HR operations through business process automation and AI tools. Previously, as CHRO at Advance Auto Parts, she led comprehensive business transformation efforts to drive cultural change, grow talent and build organizational capabilities through technology-enabled solutions.
Rothman is a member of the New York and New Jersey Bar and the Human Resources Policy Association. She currently serves on the boards of Udemy, Pearce Services, and is an Advisory Board Member at Emory Goizueta Business School and New Mountain Capital.