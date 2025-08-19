Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Adamya Dua as Head of Marketing (Dunkin')

ADVERTISEMENT
Adamya Dua, who led Sukoon Health as head of marketing, has been appointed by Jubilant FoodWorks as head of marketing for Dunkin. In this role, Dua will be responsible for end-to-end P&L for Dunkin' along with leading brand marketing, innovation and growth, product development, menu and pricing strategy.
Dua began his career as a corporate trainer at the British School of Language, and then interned at iCrave and then co-founded eMagzin Pune.
Godrej appointed him as the modern trade manager - appliances and then he moved to Times Television Network as assistant manager - marketing and business operations (branded content). byo, a community-based social network appointed him as head of marketing and and then he moved to Kati Patang as head of marketing and partnerships.
He was the associate director - content marketing at Heads Up For Tails and he led omni-channel brand marketing for the brand, scaled the retail network from 40 to 83 stores and spas across 17 cities, grew customer base to over 1Mn active users across all channels. Further, he strategised and deployed brand campaigns and product launches across categories, and managed deployment of AOP and annual marketing budget for cross channel integrated campaigns.