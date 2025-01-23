            
Zee Entertainment's ad spend jumps 36.8% in Q3 FY25, profit surges 180%

In the nine months of FY 25 (April-December), ZEEL's operating revenue from advertising declined by 7 percent to Rs 2,753.6 crore compared with Rs 2,947.5 crore in the last fiscal due to the sluggish festive season.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2025 4:22 PM
Zee Entertainment reported a 180 percent jump in its profit in the December quarter.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased its standalone advertisement expenditure by 36.8 percent year-on-year. The media companies' ad and publicity expenses stood at Rs 282.6 crore in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 206.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In the nine months of FY 25 (April-December), ZEEL's operating revenue from advertising declined by 7 percent to Rs 2,753.6 crore compared with Rs 2,947.5 crore in the last fiscal due to the sluggish festive season. However, the company's subscription revenue saw an 8 percent jump to Rs 2,939.6 crore. On a quarterly basis, the company ad revenue increased by 4 percent to Rs 940.6 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 901.7 crore in Q2 FY 25. Internationally, the ad revenue in Q3 FY 25 stood at Rs 60 crore while the subscription revenue was Rs 86.6 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited reported a 180 percent jump in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter. According to the BSE filing, the company registered Rs 164 crore profit compared to Rs 58.5 crore in the same period last year. Zee Entertainment's OTT arm ZEE5 registered an 8 percent revenue growth in Q3 FY 25 to Rs 241.3 crore. The television viewership of the company grew by 1.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

ZEEL's total income declined 3 percent to Rs 2,103 crore in Q3 FY 25 as compared to Rs 2,073 crore in Q3 last fiscal due to a delay in renewal of a B2B deal.

In a recent development, ZEEL appointed Divya Karani as an Additional Director of the company for a period of three years with effect from 23 January. Zee Ent shares went up 1.59 percent to Rs 119.84 apiece on BSE at 3.30 pm.


First Published on Jan 23, 2025 3:28 PM

