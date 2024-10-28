            
      Zomato CEO braves Delhi traffic for Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert

      Delhi's festive spirit heated up as Zomato’s CEO joined the crowd for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, navigating heavy traffic for a night of Punjabi beats.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 28, 2024 4:57 PM
      Among the fans was Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who took to social media to share his experience of navigating the jam-packed streets leading up to the concert.

      Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh dazzled his fans in Delhi with back-to-back concerts at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, kicking off the Indian leg of his tour amidst the Diwali festive season.

      With Dosanjh's dedicated fanbase rushing to the stadium, heavy traffic had enveloped the area, creating gridlock for eager concert-goers.

      Among the fans was Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal, who took to social media to share his experience of renavigating the jam-packed streets leading up to the concert. He posted a video that showcased the hectic traffic in Delhi and humorously noted, "Walking the last mile to the JLN Stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic." Later, he shared another image from inside the stadium, captioning it, "Finally inside," giving fans a glimpse into his journey.

      The photo also highlighted a notice detailing items banned at the event, adding to the anticipation of an exhilarating night ahead.

      Dosanjh’s tour has captivated audiences internationally, with performances across the US and Europe. Now back on home soil, he will follow up his Delhi shows with stops in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.


      First Published on Oct 28, 2024 3:58 PM

