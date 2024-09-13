2024 LIONS Creativity Report: Coca-Cola wins Creative Brand of the Year for the first time

The LIONS Creativity Report has released its definitive rankings. Based on performance from Cannes Lions 2024, the report shows benchmarked work of creative excellence, along with the insights and impact of the results it delivered, demonstrating how the world’s most creative businesses are using creativity as a lever for growth and progress.
Highlights from the rankings include Coca-Cola taking Creative Brand of the Year for the first time, with its brands receiving 17 Lions.
Manolo Arroyo, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca‑Cola Company, commented, “The Coca-Cola Company believes creativity is a superpower that drives growth, inspires people and – most importantly – ignites change.”
WPP was named Creative Company of the Year, with its collaboration with Coca-Cola helping to secure three Gold Lions for ‘Thanks for Coke-Creating’, plus 14 more Lions across four pieces of work. Elsewhere in the rankings, the United States takes the leading spot in the Location rankings, followed by Brazil in second place, moving up a place from 2023, and Germany moves four places up, to reach fifth place.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “The LIONS Creativity Rankings shows creatives and marketers – agencies and brands – the creative marketing that matters, so that they can fuel their pursuit to create better, drive business growth and shift culture. The official rankings are a celebration and a powerful tool for future success, while the report is impact-led and built with analysis from the Lions Awards, to deliver tangible examples of how creativity can drive progress. Congratulations to all those who have ranked this year and have contributed to setting the global creative benchmark. We look forward to releasing the 2024 people rankings, as part of the Talent Report, in November.”