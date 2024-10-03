Aayush Wellness introduces Beauty Vitamins Gummies

ADVERTISEMENT
Aayush Wellness Limited, a nutrition company, has launched a new product “Beauty Vitamins Gummies”. Formulated with Glutathione, known for its ability to brighten and rejuvenate the skin, and Vitamin C, crucial for collagen production, these gummies help restore skin elasticity and combat premature aging, which is often a result of Vitamin C deficiency.
According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Clinical Biochemistry, 74 percent of the Indian population fails to meet the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C, a critical nutrient for skin health. This deficiency, alongside a lack of other vital nutrients, often results in premature aging, dry skin, and hair loss.
Additionally, Sea Buckthorn Extract provides deep hydration, helping to combat the effects of dry, dull skin caused by insufficient nutrient intake. The inclusion of Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture, ensuring the skin remains plump and youthful. To further promote healthy hair and stronger nails, the gummies are fortified with Biotin and Gotu Kola, both known to boost growth and strengthen keratin structures, stated the company.
Naveen Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness said, “Today health and wellness industry is in the process of transformation. Mere solutions are not enough, we need to find Smart Solutions. We at Aayush Wellness aspire to become a smart nutrition company providing out-of-the- box solutions. After the successful launch of our Sleep Gummies, we are excited about the launch of our beauty Vitamins Gummies.”